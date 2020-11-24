Sunday 11 January 2026

FDA approves Oxlumo, first drug to treat rare metabolic disorder

24 November 2020
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Oxlumo (lumasiran) as the first treatment for primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), a rare genetic disorder.

This approval is a cumulation of the work of experts and community members coordinated by the Oxalosis & Hyperoxaluria Foundation and the Kidney Health Initiative.

The FDA granted the approval of Oxlumo to RNAi therapeutics company Alnylam Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: ALNY), just days after clearance by the European Medicines Agency. The FDA has granted a Priority Review for the NDA and set an action date of December 3, 2020 under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act.

