Sunday 11 January 2026

FDA approves Zejula sNDA for wider use in ovarian cancer

Biotechnology
30 April 2020
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Zejula (niraparib), an oral, once-daily poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, submitted by UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK)

Zejula is now cleared as a monotherapy maintenance treatment for women with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy, regardless of biomarker status.

Until now, only 20% of women with ovarian cancer, those with a BRCA mutation (BRCAm), were eligible to be treated with a PARP inhibitor as monotherapy in the first-line maintenance setting.

