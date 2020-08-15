FDA backs Genentech's Enspryng for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Enspryng (satralizumab-mwge) as the first and only subcutaneous treatment for adults living with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), Genentech, a subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), revealed on Friday.

NMOSD is a rare, lifelong and debilitating autoimmune disorder of the central nervous system, often misdiagnosed as multiple sclerosis, that primarily damages the optic nerve(s) and spinal cord, causing blindness, muscle weakness and paralysis.

“Today’s FDA approval of Enspryng, the first subcutaneous NMOSD treatment using novel recycling antibody technology, builds upon the work we’ve done in multiple sclerosis with Ocrevus to develop first-in-class medicines and further the scientific understanding of neuroimmunological diseases,” said Dr Levi Garraway, chief medical officer and head of global product development.