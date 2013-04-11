FDA backs NDA filing for ACADIA's Parkinson's candidate pimavanserin

US biotech firm ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ACAD) saw its shares leap 42.8% to $7.97 in pre-market trading on April 11, when the company said that the Food and Drug Administration has agreed that the data from the pivotal Phase III -020 study, together with supportive data from other studies with pimavanserin, are sufficient to support the filing of a New Drug Application for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PDP).
As a result, ACADIA will no longer conduct the Phase III-021 study that was planned as a confirmatory trial and was scheduled to be initiated later this month. Pimavanserin is partnered with Canadian biotechnology firm Biovail which could earn the US group as much as $395.0 million (The Pharma Letter May 5, 2009).
NDA submission near end of 2014
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze