FDA clears new indication for GSK's Jemperli

The US Food an Drug Administration has approved a new indication for Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly), a programmed cell death receptor-1 (PD-1) blocking antibody from UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK).
Jemperli was approved for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced solid tumors as determined by an FDA-approved test, that have progressed on or following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.
This milestone builds on the approvals GSK received in April for Jemperli in endometrial cancer in both the USA and the EU earlier this year.
