FDA clears new use for Roche's Avastin and Novartis' Exjade

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new use for Swiss drug major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) US subsidiary Genentech’s Avastin (bevacizumab) in combination with fluoropyrimidine-based irinotecan or oxaliplatin chemotherapy for people with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

The new indication will allow people who received Avastin plus an irinotecan or oxaliplatin containing chemotherapy as an initial treatment (first-line) for mCRC to continue to receive Avastin plus a different irinotecan or oxaliplatin containing chemotherapy after their cancer worsens (second-line treatment).