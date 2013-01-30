FDA clears Sanofi and Isis' Kynamro for inherited cholesterol disorder

The US Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) subsidiary Genzyme’s orphan drug Kynamro (mipomersen sodium) injection as an addition to lipid-lowerers and diet to treat patients with a rare type of inherited high cholesterol called homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).
The addition of Kynamro helps to reduce low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C), apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol (non HDL-C). Kynamro is an orphan drug approval, meaning it was developed to treat a disorder affecting fewer than 200,000 people. Last month, the FDA approved Aegerion’s Juxtapid (lomitapide) to reduce LDL-C, total cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, and non HDL-C in patients with HoFH (The Pharma Letter December 28, 2012).
Peak sales of around $400 million projected
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze