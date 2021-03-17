Sunday 11 January 2026

FDA extends review period for Rinvoq sNDA

Biotechnology
17 March 2021
abbvie_headquarters_large

The US Food and Drug Administration has extended the review period for the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) in the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis.

The updated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date has been extended three months to late second-quarter 2021, explained US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), whose shares were down more than 6% at $104.18 by early afternoon today.

AbbVie recently received an information request from the FDA for an updated assessment of the benefit-risk profile for its upadacitinib in psoriatic arthritis. AbbVie responded to the request and the FDA will require additional time for a full review of the submission.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
AbbVie nabs FDA approval for oral RA therapy JAK inhibitor Rinvoq
17 August 2019
Biotechnology
AbbVie files for added Rinvoq indications with FDA and EMA
2 June 2020
Biotechnology
Further setback for AbbVie's Rinvoq approval in USA
28 June 2021
Biotechnology
US FDA green lights two JAK inhibitors for atopic dermatitis
15 January 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze