FDA grants accelerated approval for Brukinsa in MZL

Biotechnology
16 September 2021
The US Food and Drug Administration has granted accelerated approval for Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one anti-CD20-based regimen, Chinese biotech BeiGene (HK: 06160) announced yesterday.

“We are excited about the FDA’s approval for Brukinsa in patients with previously treated marginal zone lymphoma, a significant milestone that was made possible by the diligent BeiGene team, the dedicated investigators, and the participating patients and their families. The MAGNOLIA trial results provided additional evidence that the selective design of Brukinsa can be translated to improved treatment outcomes for these patients,” said Dr Jane Huang, chief medical officer, hematology at BeiGene.

“The ongoing evaluation of Brukinsa in its broad global clinical program will enable us to further understand this potentially best-in-class BTK inhibitor and its impact on patients. Since the initial FDA approval in November 2019, Brukinsa has been granted 12 approvals in four indications globally. We will continue to execute on our mission to improve access to innovative and quality treatments for cancer patients worldwide,” she added.

