FDA grants full approval for AbbVie’s Elahere

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved the supplemental Biologics License application (sBLA) for Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gyn) submitted by ImmunoGen, which was acquired last year by US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) for $10 billion.

Elahere, an antibody-drug conjugate, is authorized for the treatment of adult patients with FRα positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens. Patients are selected based on an FDA-approved test. Mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx previously received accelerated approval for this indication.