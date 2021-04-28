Sunday 11 January 2026

FDA grants priority review for Nefecon, for patients with IgAN

Biotechnology
28 April 2021
calliditas_large

Swedish biotech Calliditas Therapeutics (STO: CALTX) says that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its New Drug Application for Nefecon (budesonide) for priority review as a treatment for IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target actions date for Nefecon of September 15, 2021. Calliditas’ shares roared up 9.7% to 133.40 Swedish kronor in early afternoon trading following the announcement.

“We are very excited about being granted priority review, which reflects the unmet medical need of IgAN. We look forward to engaging with the agency and work towards an accelerated approval later this year so that we will be in a position to provide the first approved medication for IgAN patients,” said chief executive Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Calliditas up 33% on Nefecon news
9 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
Swedish firm breaking new ground in rare kidney condition
15 March 2021
Biotechnology
Calliditas to seek Conditional Marketing Authorization in Europe
1 October 2019
Biotechnology
Calliditas and STADA Arz partner on Nefecon in Europe
22 July 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze