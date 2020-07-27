Sunday 11 January 2026

FDA green lights another Kite CAR-T therapy, Tecartus for MCL

Biotechnology
27 July 2020
kite-big

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted accelerated approval to Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel, formerly KTE-X19), the first and only approved chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

The drug was developed by Kite, now a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) as a result of its $11.9 billion acquisition in 2017, and will carry a US list price will of $373,000 per one-time infusion.

The approval of this one-time therapy follows a priority review and FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation and is based on results of ZUMA-2, a single-arm, open-label study in which 87% of patients responded to a single infusion of Tecartus, including 62% of study subjects achieving a complete response (CR). Among patients evaluable for safety, 18% experienced Grade 3 or higher cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and 37% experienced Grade 3 or higher neurologic toxicities.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Kite and Appia Bio partner on allogeneic cell therapies
5 August 2021
Biotechnology
ASH 2020: New data for Tecartus show durable response in MCL
7 December 2020
Biotechnology
NICE backs first full access deal in Europe for new CAR-T therapy
19 January 2021
Biotechnology
More positive trials results for Kite's Tecartus CAR T-cell therapy
9 February 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze