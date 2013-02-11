FDA guidance on developing Alzheimer's could ease barriers to research

The US Food and Drug Administration last week issued a proposal designed to assist companies developing new treatments for patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, before the onset of noticeable (overt) dementia, aiming to spur innovation of new treatments.
“The scientific community and the FDA believe that it is critical to identify and study patients with very early Alzheimer’s disease before there is too much irreversible injury to the brain,” said Russell Katz, director of the Division of Neurology Products in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, adding: “It is in this population that most researchers believe that new drugs have the best chance of providing meaningful benefit to patients.”
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