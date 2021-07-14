Monday 12 January 2026

FDA lifts partial block on clinical trial of RVU120

Biotechnology
14 July 2021
ryvu_large

The US Food and Drug Administration has lifted a partial clinical hold, previously announced on April 8, 2021, on the first-in-human (FIH) Phase Ib, dose escalation clinical trial of RVU120 (also known as SEL120) in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (high-risk MDS), being conducted in the USA, Poland largest biotech Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU) announced today.

As a result of the development, Ryvu’s shares closed today’s trading up 1.3% at 63.80 zloty, having hit a high of 68.80 zloty (+7%) in earlier activity.

“We believe that the initially demonstrated benefit of treatment with RVU120 as a single agent for AML and MDS patients, coupled with the amended study protocol will lead to a safe, timely and successful completion of the clinical trial. We will be working closely with the investigators and the clinical sites to obtain IRBs’ approvals on the revised protocol and resume patient enrolment in Q3 2021,” said Pawel Przewiezlikowski, chief execu Publishtive of Ryvu Therapeutics.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Ryvu Therapeutics links up with Polpharma on APIs for RVU120 trials
6 July 2023
Biotechnology
Ryvu Therapeutics lures Bayer exec to be its CMO
17 January 2022
Biotechnology
Galapagos and Ryvu enter research collaborate
16 April 2020
Biotechnology
Positive result should help change FDA's mind on Keytruda
16 July 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze