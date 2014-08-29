Thursday 8 January 2026

FDA lifts partial clinical hold for OncoMed’s vantictumab trials

Biotechnology
29 August 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

US biotech firm OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: OMED) saw its shares leap 9.9% to $21.58 on Thursday on news that the US Food and Drug Admi9nistration has removed the partial clinical hold on enrollment in the company's vantictumab (anti-Fzd7, OMP-18R5) Phase I clinical trials.

Vantictumab is being studied in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy in three Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), advanced HER2-negative breast cancer and advanced pancreatic cancer. Enrollment and dosing of new patients is expected to resume within the next few weeks as the study sites' institutional review boards (IRBs) receive and approve the revised trial protocols.

"We are pleased by the FDA's action to allow the resumption of enrollment in the vantictumab clinical trials," said Jakob Dupont, OncoMed's chief medical officer. "Patient safety is our top priority. The revised protocols were developed with input from the vantictumab clinical investigators and academic bone experts and are intended to mitigate the risks of future adverse events as we seek an optimal efficacious dose to take forward in the development of this first-in-class WNT pathway inhibitor," Dr Dupont added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze