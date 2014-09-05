FDA lifts partial clinical hold on OncoMed's ipafricept

Shares of US biotech companies OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: OMED) rose 5.6% to $17.68 on news that the US Food and Drug Administration removed the partial clinical hold on the company's ipafricept (FZD8-Fc, OMP-54F28) Phase I clinical trials.
Enrollment and dosing of new patients is expected to resume within the next few weeks as the study sites' institutional review boards (IRBs) receive and approve the revised trial protocols. Ipafricept is being studied in combination with standard-of-care in three Phase 1b studies.
"With important input from our clinical investigators and academic bone experts, the OncoMed team has developed modified study parameters intended to avoid potential risks while allowing us to evaluate the therapeutic impact of ipafricept for patients with pancreatic, hepatocellular and ovarian cancers in combination with standard therapy," said Jakob Dupont, OncoMed's chief medical officer.
