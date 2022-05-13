Sunday 11 January 2026

FDA no deals hammerblow to Belgium's UCB

13 May 2022
A regulatory rebuff in the USA has hampered Brussels, Belgium-based biotech UCB (Euronext: UCB) in its quest to market bimekizumab in plaque psoriasis.

Shares in the company were down nearly a fifth on Friday, after it was revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration had sent the firm a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding its submission.

The delay comes on top of a prior deferral, in October 2021, with the FDA at that time blaming COVID-19-related travel restrictions for its inability to reach a verdict.

