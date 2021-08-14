FDA nod for belzutifan in cancers linked with VHL

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Welireg (belzutifan), a hypoxia-inducible factor inhibitor for adult patients with von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) – a rare kidney disease - who require therapy for associated renal cell carcinoma (RCC), central nervous system (CNS) hemangioblastomas, or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (pNET), not requiring immediate surgery. The approval was granted to US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).
The FDA’s decision comes well ahead of the expected September 15 action date, and it includes a surprisingly broader label beyond just renal cell carcinoma patients, Cantor Fitzgerald analysts said in a note to clients Friday. Evaluate Pharma has previously forecast sales of $386 million for Welireg by 2026.
“Welireg is the first and only approved systemic therapy for patients with certain types of VHL-associated tumors, representing an important new treatment option for patients affected by this rare condition,” said Dr Scot Ebbinghaus, vice president, clinical research, Merck Research Laboratories, adding: “Today’s approval of Welireg is a significant milestone and is a testament to Merck’s commitment to bring forward innovative new treatment options for more patients.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze