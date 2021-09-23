Monday 12 January 2026

FDA nod for Jakafi for chronic graft-versus-host disease

23 September 2021
Incyte Corp’s (Nasdaq: INCY) shares were down as much as 8.5% at $69.59 yesterday, despite the company receiving regulatory approval for a second drug within two days.

On September 22, the Food and Drug Administration approved Incyte’s Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of one or two lines of systemic therapy in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older.

Just a day earlier, the FDA approved ruxolitinib, under the trade name Opzelura, for mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. For the second quarter of this year, Jakafi generated revenue $529 million, a year-on-year rise of 12%.

