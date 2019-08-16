FDA nod for Rozlytrek, third drug that targets a key genetic driver of cancer

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted accelerated approval for Rozlytrek (entrectinib) for the treatment of adults with ROS1-positive, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The drug was developed by Swiss pharma giant Roche’s (ROG: SIX) subsidiary Genentech, and will carry a list priceof $17,000 per month for treating adults with ROS1-positive, metastatic NSCLC.

Also approved for adolescents