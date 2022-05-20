FDA puts partial hold on Foghorn's Phase I study of FHD-286

US cancer-focused biotech Foghorn Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FHTX) yesterday announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed the Phase I dose escalation study of FHD-286 in relapsed and/or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) on a partial clinical hold.
The news saw the company’s share down more than 20% at $9.09 in pre-market activity this morning.
The partial clinical hold was initiated by the FDA following the report of a recent death that occurred in a subject with potential differentiation syndrome. Differentiation syndrome is associated with AML/MDS therapeutics that induce differentiation, an effect that is believed to be on-target for the proposed mechanism of action for FHD-286. The FDA has requested a review of the safety database, risk mitigation strategies and a breakdown of clinical activity across dose levels.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze