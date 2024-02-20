FDA rare pediatric disease designation for Avidity’s AOC 1044

US RNA-focussed biotech Avidity Biosciences (Nasdaq: RNA) says that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation to AOC 1044, the company’s investigational therapy in development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in people with mutations amenable to exon 44 skipping (DMD44).

DMD is a rare genetic condition that is characterized by progressive muscle damage and weakness due to the loss of dystrophin protein that typically starts at a very young age. Currently, there are no approved therapies targeting exon 44.