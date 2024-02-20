FDA slaps clinical hold on RAPT Therapeutics’ zelnecirnon trials

US immune-oncology drug developer RAPT Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: RAPT) market capitalization was decimated after it revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has verbally notified the company that a clinical hold has been placed on the company’s Phase IIb trial of zelnecirnon (RPT193) in atopic dermatitis and its Phase IIa trial in asthma.
The development is seen as a significant setback for the company, with its stock slumping 64% at $25.97 in pre-market activity this morning, ahead of a planned investor call.
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