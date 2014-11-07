Felicitex and Selvita collaborate on personalized cancer therapies

Privately-held, US-based quiescent cancer drug and diagnostics developer Felicitex Therapeutics has entered into a strategic collaboration with Poland-based biotech firm Selvita (PL: SLV), to develop breakthrough personalized cancer therapeutics for some of the deadliest and most resistant cancers, such as pancreatic, colon, ovarian, lung and hematopoietic tumors.
During the first phase of the collaboration the companies seek to discover and develop selective inhibitors of the cancer quiescence target kinase family, in order to generate multiple novel drug candidates against the quiescent cancer cells. The ultimate aim of the joint project is to deliver clinical candidates for unmet oncology indications. The companies plan joint projects on other targets related to cancer quiescence in the future.
