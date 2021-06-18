FibroGen buying rights to HiFiBiO programs

FibroGen (Nasdaq: FGEN) and fellow USA-based HiFiBiO Therapeutics, a private, multinational clinical-stage biotherapeutics company with expertise in immune modulation and single cell science, have announced a partnership covering three HiFiBiO programs.
“We are very pleased to add the HiFiBiO drug candidates to our pre-clinical development pipeline,” said Enrique Conterno, chief executive of FibroGen, whose shares closed up 1.7% following the announcement yesterday. “With the addition of up to three programs in the immuno-oncology and autoimmune space, we have the potential to transform our early development pipeline,” he added.
“The FibroGen partnership represents significant validation of our Drug Intelligent Science (DIS) approach and deep expertise in disease biology and translation science,” said Liang Schweizer, CEO of HiFiBiO. “As another successful showcase of our open innovation approach, we look forward to working closely with FibroGen, an exciting, growing biopharmaceutical company,” he noted.
