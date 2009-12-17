Sunday 11 January 2026

Fight for Facet Biotech continues as Biogen goes hostile and Facet makes deal with Baupost

Biotechnology
17 December 2009

Continuing its bid to take control of fellow USA-based Facet Biotoech, Biogen Idec declared yesterday that it is prepared to run a proxy contest to replace at least a majority of Facet's board of directors who have persistently rejected its advances, if Facet shareholders tender a majority of the company's shares outstanding before Biogen Idec's tender offer expires.

Biogen reiterated that its all-cash $17.50 per share tender offer for Facet represents its best-and-final offer, valuing the firm at around $356 million. Biogen believes its offer fairly values Facet. However, according to a Merriman Curhan Ford & Co analyst, Biogen needs to raise its unsolicited takeover bid for Facet to at least $22 a share to succeed.

Meantime, Facet announced that, in response to a request from the Baupost Group, the company has agreed to amend its Rights Agreement to permit Baupost to purchase a number of additional shares without the rights under the Rights Agreement becoming exercisable. Baupost beneficially owned 3,506,875 shares of Facet common stock on December 16, 2009, which represents approximately 14% the total shares outstanding. The amendment will increase the ownership limit for Baupost from 15% to 20%. As part of this arrangement, Baupost has agreed that it will vote any shares it owns in excess of 15% either in the same proportion as other Facet stockholders or in accordance with the recommendation of Facet's board, at Baupost's election.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze