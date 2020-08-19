Sunday 11 January 2026

Filgotinib falls at final hurdle in rheumatoid arthritis

Biotechnology
19 August 2020
gilead-big

Shares in California’s Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) fell 7% in pre-market trading on Wednesday morning, after the firm announced bad news from the US regulator on its rheumatoid arthritis (RA) candidate filgotinib.

Co-developer Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG), a Belgian company, lost a quarter of its share price after news of the Complete Response Letter (CRL) was announced.

The Food and Drug Administration has requested data from the MANTA and MANTA-RAy studies before completing its review of the submission. The agency also expressed concerns regarding the overall benefit/risk profile of the higher dose of filgotinib.

