Monday 12 January 2026

Filing for additional Gazyva indication of CLL in Japan

Biotechnology
7 March 2022
chugai_kamakura_large

Japanese drug major Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) Chugai has filed a regulatory application with the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), for approval of an anti-cancer agent/humanized anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody Gazyva (obinutuzumab), intravenous infusion 1000mg (genetical recombination)] for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

The drug was first launched by Chugai, which is majority-owned by Roche (ROG: SIX), with partner Nippon Shinyaku (TYO; 4516) in August 2018.

“Ensuring safety during long-term treatment is increasingly important as the recent expansion in treatment options may lead to longer survival for patients with CLL. As a result, there is a growing unmet medical need for treatments that control disease and have an acceptable safety profile,” said Chugai’s president and chief executive, Dr Osamu Okuda. “We are working towards approval of Gazyva so the drug can contribute to treatment as a new therapeutic option for CLL,” he noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Chugai launches Polivy intravenous infusion for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
19 May 2021
Biotechnology
NDA filing for obinutuzumab in Japan
24 August 2017
Biotechnology
Lorviqua and Gazyvaro grab NICE recommendations
13 May 2020
Biotechnology
New indication approved for Gazyva in Japan
27 December 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze