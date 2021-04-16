Final ICER evidence report on Lupus nephritis drugs

US health technology assessor the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) today released a Final Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of UK drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Benlysta (belimumab) and Canadian firm Aurinia’s (TSX: AUP) Lupkynis (voclosporin) for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN).
The Food and Drug Administration approved belimumab on December 17, 2020, and voclosporin on January 22, 2021.
Downloads: Final Evidence Report | Report-at-a-Glance | Policy Recommendations
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze