Sunday 11 January 2026

Findings of ICER Final Evidence Report for multiple myeloma therapies

Biotechnology
12 May 2021
icer_big

US health technology assessor the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released a Final Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of three new treatments targeting the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for heavily pre-treated patients with triple class refractory multiple myeloma (TCRMM) who have cycled through numerous previous lines of therapy:

  • idecabtagene vicleucel (“ide-cel,” Abecma, from Bristol-Myers Squibb ([YSE BMY) and bluebird bio [Nasdaq: BLUE]), a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy that the Food and Drug Administration] approved in March 2021 to treat TCRMM patients after four or more prior lines of therapy;
  • ciltacabtagene autoleucel (“cilta-cel,” from Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ} Janssen unit and Legend Biotech [Nasdaq: LEGN]), an investigational CAR T-cell therapy for which a rolling biologic license application (BLA) seeking approval for the treatment of adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma was completed in the first quarter of 2021;
  • belantamab mafodotin-blmf (“belantamab,” Blenrep, from GlaxoSmithKline [LSE: GSK), which the FDA approved in August 2020 to treat TCRMM patients after four or more prior lines of therapy.

Downloads:  Final Evidence Report |  Report-at-a-Glance |  Policy Recommendations

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
ICER reviews price of new multiple myeloma treatments
6 April 2021
Biotechnology
Unanimous vote for belantamab mafodotin puts GSK drug on brink of US approval
15 July 2020
Biotechnology
NICE backs Janssen's Darzalex combo in newly-diagnosed multiple myeloma
22 December 2021
Biotechnology
Janssen gains EC green light for CAR-T therapy Carvykti
26 May 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze