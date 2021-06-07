Monday 12 January 2026

Fiocruz signs COVID-19 vaccine technology transfer agreement

Biotechnology
7 June 2021
fiocruz_big

Brazil’s Fiocruz and its Immunobiological Technology Institute (Biomanguinhos/Fiocruz) last week signed the contract for Technology Transfer of the COVID-19 vaccine (recombinant) with UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) for the 100% national production of the immunizing agent.

The contract formalizes the transfer of knowledge that has already been passed on by the technological partner to speed up the production of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) at the Biomanguinhos/Fiocruz facilities.

With the information received by then, the Institute carried out, in a few months, with funds from private donations, the adaptations of the manufacturing plant and the acquisition of the necessary equipment for the incorporation of the API production technology in the Henrique Penna Center (CHP), part of the Vaccine Technological Complex (CTV) in the Fiocruz campus in Manguinhos, Rio de Janeiro.

