Company focus: immunotherapy specialist BioNTech

Like many companies announcing projects targeting COVID-19, German immunotherapeutics specialist BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) experienced a share price fillip when it announced plans for a vaccine in March.

But the company’s mRNA vaccine program, which will see the company join forces with New York-based pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), is just one part of what makes the firm interesting for analysts and investors alike.

Before it finally went public at the end of 2019, the Mainz-headquartered company was Europe’s largest privately-held biotech firm, raising in excess of $1.1 billion from private funds.