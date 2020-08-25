Firms partner to develop world's first gonorrhea vaccine

Vaccine research specialist Intravacc has partnered with Therapyx, a company based in Buffalo, New York, on development of the gonorrhea vaccine candidate NGoXIM.

If approved, NGoXIM would become the world's first prophylactic vaccine against gonorrhea, developed using Intravacc’s platform based on outer membrane vesicles (OMVs).

The candidate is a microsphere vaccine with encapsulated interleukin-12 (IL-12) and outer bacterial membrane vesicles from Neisseria gonorrhoeae.