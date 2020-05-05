Firms ready RNAi candidate for COVID-19 development

A collaboration in COVID-19 between immunology specialist Vir Biotechnology (Nasdaq: VIR) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) has begun to bear fruit.

The firms have picked an investigational RNAi therapeutic candidate, VIR-2703 (or ALN-COV), to take further as an inhalable formulation for treating or preventing COVID-19.

An existing collaboration between the companies was extended in March to include the new target, with Vir agreeing to lead all development and commercialization of any selected development candidates.