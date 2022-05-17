First and only CKD4/6 inhibitor available to British breast cancer patients

Today, abemaciclib becomes the first successful addition in England to adjuvant endocrine therapy for early breast cancer patients in nearly two decades, following the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approval.

The UK subsidiary of US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) announced today that the MHRA has granted marketing authorization (MA) for abemaciclib in combination with endocrine therapy for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, node-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence.

In pre- or perimenopausal women, aromatase inhibitor endocrine therapy should be combined with a luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonist.