Monday 12 January 2026

First antibody therapy to show anti-viral effect in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Biotechnology
30 December 2020
US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) yesterday announced encouraging initial data from an ongoing Phase I/II/III clinical trial of its antibody cocktail, casirivimab and imdevimab, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients requiring low-flow oxygen.

This is the same drug combination that US President Donald Trump received when he was hospitalized with the virus in October, and it is already distributed by the US government, which took out a contract for 300,000 doses. The UK’s AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has also started trialling a long-acting antibody combination known as AZD7442,

The analysis was prospectively designed to focus on patients who had not yet mounted their own immune response to SARS-CoV-2 (ie, did not have antibodies at baseline: seronegative), as prior evidence suggested these patients were at greater risk. The primary clinical objective of this initial analysis was to determine if there was sufficient efficacy in these patients to warrant continuing the trial (ie, futility analysis).

