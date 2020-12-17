First approval for MacroGenics' novel anticancer technology

MacroGenics (Nasdaq: MGNX) has won US Food and Drug Administration approval for its HER2-targeting biologic Margenza (margetuximab-cmkb) in breast cancer.

The announcement sent shares in the East Coast, USA-based firm up nearly a fifth in pre-market trading on Thursday.

Margenza is approved, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adults with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, as a third-line option.