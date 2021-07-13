First commercial sale of Orpathys in China

Hutchmed (Nasdaq: HCM) says that the first commercial sale in China of Orpathys (savolitinib), the Chinese firm's oral, potent, and highly selective small molecule inhibitor of MET, a receptor tyrosine kinase, occurred on July 12, 2021.

This follows less than three weeks after the June 22, 2021 approval of Orpathys in China for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with MET exon 14 skipping alterations who have progressed following prior systemic therapy or are unable to receive chemotherapy

Triggers $25 million milestone from AstraZeneca