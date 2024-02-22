First drug recommended by NICE for severe alopecia areata

UK health technology assessor the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published Final Draft Guidance which recommends US pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Litfulo (ritlecitinib).

The drug is cleared as an option for treating severe alopecia areata in people 12 years and over (after Final Draft Guidance is published there is a period for potential appeal before the Final Appraisal Document (FAD) is published).