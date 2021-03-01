First-in-class biologic could change the way asthma is treated

Full results from a Phase III trial of tezepelumab, an innovative biologic developed by Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), raise hopes for a breakthrough in the treatment of severe asthma.

Results from the NAVIGATOR trial show a statistically-significant and clinically meaningful-reduction in symptoms, compared to placebo, when added to standard of care.

The data, which were presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Asthma Allergy & Immunology, will form the basis of forthcoming regulatory submissions.