First in class novel biologic for psoriasis launched in India

Bangalore, India-based Biocon (BSE: 532523), Asia's premier biotechnology company, has launched its 'first in class' novel biologic ALZUMAb (itolizumab), the world's first anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody to be introduced for treating patients with chronic plaque psoriasis, in India.

ALZUMA, with a unique mechanism of action, offers superior safety and similar efficacy profile compared to other existing therapies, and has a long remission period with very low opportunistic infection rate. Psoriasis is a socially debilitating disease affecting 2%-3% of world population. The global psoriasis market size is estimated to reach more than $8 billion by 2016.

Commenting on this development, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director of Biocon, said: "This new line of treatment will usher in a paradigm shift in the management of psoriasis. We are proud that this will be the first instance of a breakthrough innovation from India with a potential to treat multiple autoimmune diseases and making a difference to a much larger patient population across the world."