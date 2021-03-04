Sunday 11 January 2026

First JAK-inhibitor to show hair regrowth in Phase III alopecia trial

Biotechnology
4 March 2021
lilly-incyte-big

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and partner Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) have released top-line results from BRAVE-AA2, a Phase III study evaluating the efficacy and safety of their once-daily JAK-inhibitor baricitinib 2mg and 4mg in adults with severe alopecia areata (AA).

Both doses of baricitinib, sold as Olumiant for arthritis and atopic dermatitis, met the primary efficacy endpoint at Week 36, demonstrating a statistically-significant improvement in scalp hair regrowth compared to those randomized to placebo. AA is an autoimmune disease that causes patchy hair loss on the scalp, face and sometimes on other areas of the body that can progress. Baricitinib has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of AA.

There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for AA, a disease that affects as many as 147 million people worldwide. The sell-side forecasts Olumiant sales of $1.2 billion in 2026, according to EvaluatePharma consensus, but none of this is expected to come in alopecia.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Lilly and Incyte's baricitinib nabs breakthrough status for alopecia candidate
16 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
Positive data for CTP-543 in alopecia areata
12 November 2018
Biotechnology
Baricitinib improved hair regrowth for alopecia patients in Phase III study
20 April 2021
Biotechnology
SPAC merger of JATT Acquisitions and Zura Bio
20 June 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze