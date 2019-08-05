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First-line bladder cancer success for Tecentriq

Biotechnology
5 August 2019
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One of Roche’s (ROG: SIX) star cancer meds, Tecentriq (atezolizumab), has garnered further Phase III trial success, with the Phase III IMvigor130 study meeting its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).

A combination of Tecentriq plus chemo was tested in people with metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), compared with chemotherapy alone, in the first-line setting.

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