Wednesday 25 March 2026

First-line Erbitux with FOLFOX or FOLFIRI approved in China for RAS wild-type mCRC

Biotechnology
27 September 2019
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German pharma and sciences firm Merck KGaA (MRK: DE says that Erbitux (cetuximab) has been granted approval by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the first-line treatment for patients with RAS wild-type (wt) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in combination with FOLFOX or FOLFIRI, or in combination with irinotecan in patients who are refractory to irinotecan-based chemotherapy.

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