First part of $2 billion Alnylam investment goes ahead

Biotechnology
18 August 2020
A $150 million investment in RNAi specialist Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) has been completed, the first part of a major financing collaboration with Blackstone (NYSE: BX).

The global investment firm has agreed to invest $2 billion as part of a strategic collaboration to accelerate the advancement of RNAi therapeutics.

The first payment is for advancement of research into the firm’s cardiometabolic disease programs - vutrisiran and ALN-AGT.

