First peanut allergy therapy scores European approval

21 December 2020
USA-based biotech Aimmune Therapeutics has won European approval for the first peanut allergy treatment, Palforzia (peanut allergen).

The approval was based on a package of data including two Phase III clinical trials, PALISADE and ARTEMIS, which showed a significant increase in the amount of peanut protein tolerated, compared to placebo.

The authorization covers treatment of people aged four to 17 years with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy, in conjunction with a peanut-avoidant diet, and may be continued in patients 18 years of age and older.

