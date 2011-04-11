Sunday 11 January 2026

First-quarter 2011 pharma deal-making down on like 2010 period

Biotechnology
11 April 2011

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology deal-making in the first quarter of 2011 was down by 13% compared to the like quarter last year...but deals that are penned are more complex, spanning more products and regions and are indicative of continued trend towards specialized therapeutics, according to Life Science Analytics' MedTRACK..

The overall number of product and technology deals in the pharma and biotech space is 13% lower year-on-year and down 9% on last quarter. North America still comprises half of all deals and the EU nearly a third.

Sarah Terry, president of Life Science Analytics and the MedTRACK database, states: “Though the geographic outlay has not changed much, the complexities and areas of focus have. We see a continued trend of fewer deals but the deals that are taking place encompass more products and more regions. For example, nearly 30% of all deals span multiple regions compared to 25% in prior years.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze