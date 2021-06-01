First UK baby receives Zolgensma on the NHS

A five-month-old baby has become the first patient to receive Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec) on the National Health Service (NHS).

Arthur Morgan, who was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) earlier this month, received the one-off gene therapy at Evelina London Children’s Hospital on May 25.

Zolgensma, which has a list price of £1.8 million ($2.6 million) per single dose, was made available on the NHS following a landmark deal struck with Novartis Gene Therapies in March this year.