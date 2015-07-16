Five Prime Therapeutics collaborates with Inhibrx for novel GITR antibodies

US clinical-stage biotech firm Five Prime Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FPRX) has entered a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Inhibrx for its novel glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor (GITR) antibody program, which is currently at lead selection stage.
Inhibrx' technology offers a novel, potentially best-in-class approach for engineering a GITR antibody with the desired properties aimed at maximizing safety, efficacy and combinability with other therapies. Inhibrx' multivalent antibody scaffolds are designed to multimerize and activate GITR independent of Fc binding. This is in contrast to conventional GITR antibodies, where efficacy is dependent upon binding and the presence of Fc-receptor bearing cells and may vary due to Fc receptor polymorphisms and be dampened by competing serum IgG.
Deal worth $10 million upfront and up to $442.5 million per product in milestones
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze