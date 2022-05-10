Monday 12 January 2026

Flagship captains fleet of biotechs in search of innovation

Biotechnology
10 May 2022
Massachusetts, USA-based biotech incubator Flagship Pioneering is to work with diabetes giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) to create a portfolio of novel research programs.

The companies will explore ways to use Flagship’s innovative bioplatforms, across 41 companies, to meet challenges in disease areas within cardiometabolic and rare diseases.

Novo described the collaboration as “a novel approach,” which would provide “extensive access to innovation, leveraging the technology platforms of multiple biotech companies to create a portfolio of medicines across several disease areas.”

