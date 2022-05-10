Flagship captains fleet of biotechs in search of innovation

Massachusetts, USA-based biotech incubator Flagship Pioneering is to work with diabetes giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) to create a portfolio of novel research programs.

The companies will explore ways to use Flagship’s innovative bioplatforms, across 41 companies, to meet challenges in disease areas within cardiometabolic and rare diseases.

Novo described the collaboration as “a novel approach,” which would provide “extensive access to innovation, leveraging the technology platforms of multiple biotech companies to create a portfolio of medicines across several disease areas.”